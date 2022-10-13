Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 530 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after purchasing an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,000. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.03 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.31 and a 200-day moving average of $150.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

