Ashford Advisors LLC Has $785,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ashford Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,230 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.3% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $77.35 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

