ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $699.10.

ASML Trading Down 0.3 %

ASML opened at $398.33 on Wednesday. ASML has a one year low of $394.01 and a one year high of $881.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $490.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

