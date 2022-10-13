Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 3,550 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.9% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AbbVie by 37.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $139.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.