Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,955 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,887 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $49,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.61.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $136.97. 64,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,364. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

