Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,272,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,533 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $101,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

Bank of America Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 749,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,532,272. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a market cap of $248.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

