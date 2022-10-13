Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 31,699 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,699 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $45,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MS stock traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $78.76. 255,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,267,288. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.08.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

