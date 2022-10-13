Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,737 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of AvalonBay Communities worth $59,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.88 and a twelve month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

