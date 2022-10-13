Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 693 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Digital Realty Trust worth $76,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.03. The stock had a trading volume of 34,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $88.54 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.36.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.