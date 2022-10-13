Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $80.38 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,363,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,773,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,898 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366,939 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,430 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,671,108 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.