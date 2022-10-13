Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,328 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 43,897 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $64,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.92. 178,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,304,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.38 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.79 and its 200-day moving average is $135.88.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

