Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $61,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,395,808,000 after purchasing an additional 183,073 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.26.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.72. The stock had a trading volume of 44,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,493. The stock has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $191.65 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

