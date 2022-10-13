AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $18.20. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. AssetMark Financial shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 94 shares trading hands.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.96.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

Further Reading

