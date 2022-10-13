AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $18.20. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. AssetMark Financial shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 94 shares changing hands.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

