Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

ASB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE ASB opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

