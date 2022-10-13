Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 1,875 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,875 ($22.66).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 1,246.50 ($15.06) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,442.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,567.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The firm has a market cap of £9.87 billion and a PE ratio of 1,250.00. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,223 ($14.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,181 ($26.35).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

