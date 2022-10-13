Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.82

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 173513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

