Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.82

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 173513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Astellas Pharma Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.
About Astellas Pharma
Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.
