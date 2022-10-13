Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Astronics Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $246.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.75. Astronics has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

Insider Activity

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren C. Johnson bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Astronics by 91.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics in the first quarter worth about $2,691,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Astronics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,598,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

