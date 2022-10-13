Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Asure Software Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $477,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,348.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 49.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Asure Software by 118.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

