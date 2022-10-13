ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 12000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

ATAC Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

ATAC Resources Company Profile

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

