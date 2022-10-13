ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATN International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ATN International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.94 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ATN International has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

ATN International Announces Dividend

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ATN International had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ATN International by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATN International during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ATN International by 36.1% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

