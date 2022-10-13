Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $143.36 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Audius has a market cap of $143.36 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000935 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,002.26 or 0.27273454 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,128,867,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,924,708 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius (AUDIO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Audius has a current supply of 1,128,867,308 with 830,924,708 in circulation. The last known price of Audius is 0.18089216 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $3,324,573.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://audius.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

