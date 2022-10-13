Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.98

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 12474788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACBFF)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.