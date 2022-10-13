Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 8,099 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 152.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,839. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.28. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

