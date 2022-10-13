Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 34,612 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $15,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.20. 1,026,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

