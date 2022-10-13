Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.04. 97,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,474. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.33 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

