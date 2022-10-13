Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $676,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TI Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 71,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Oikos Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 165,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VEU traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.73. 209,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,120. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

