Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,020 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,386. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

