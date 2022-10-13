Austin Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,366,000 after purchasing an additional 913,373 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 182.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after acquiring an additional 785,048 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,555.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,809 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,970,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,281.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 770,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,174,000 after acquiring an additional 714,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICVT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.28. 453,266 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.