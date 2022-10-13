Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 223 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 341,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,581,915. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

