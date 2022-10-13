Austin Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.28.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.0 %
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
