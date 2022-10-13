AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Lowered to $205.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.36. 28,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $169.88 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after purchasing an additional 390,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,499,421,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,576 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.