AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $168.13

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $168.13 and last traded at $169.42, with a volume of 2029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.12 and a 200-day moving average of $208.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 109.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,421,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,360,000 after purchasing an additional 779,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

