Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

AVAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $230.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $442.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after acquiring an additional 829,270 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 12.4% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,895,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 429,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 27.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,137,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 680,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 69,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 10.3% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

