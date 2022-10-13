Avestar Capital LLC Has $221,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,028 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.74.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.