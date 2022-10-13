Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $155.99 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.