Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 1,119 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,653,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 690,983 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,419,000 after acquiring an additional 651,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after acquiring an additional 511,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,719,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,100 shares of company stock worth $60,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

