Avestar Capital LLC Sells 696 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

NYSE:BABA opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

