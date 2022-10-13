Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 997,120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,057,000 after purchasing an additional 865,871 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPEM traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $30.81. 62,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,957. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $44.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.