Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 150,292 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,292 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $43.89. 43,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,386. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.97 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

