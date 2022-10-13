Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 548.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

STIP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.82. 35,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,727. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $107.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.52.

