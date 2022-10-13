Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 825,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 145,415 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.50. 4,101,392 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

