Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,205 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,227,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

