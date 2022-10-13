Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 120,510 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.9% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $98,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 345,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after acquiring an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 208,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 89,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IEFA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,149,941 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26.

