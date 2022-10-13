Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,283,000 after purchasing an additional 65,926 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 803,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after buying an additional 129,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.28. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

