Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 12,703 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS GOVT traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,671,108 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84.

