Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of ASM stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading

