Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,871 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.7% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $130.71. 180,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,366,230. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.91. The company has a market cap of $354.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

