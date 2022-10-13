Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.96 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,878 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

EOG stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.82. 48,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average of $118.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

