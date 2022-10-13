Avitas Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.74.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.89. 132,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.45. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

